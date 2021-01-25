Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 547 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.