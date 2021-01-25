Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $437,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period.

NULV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,724 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

