Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $19,529,000.

QUAL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.02. 4,228,643 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.32. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

