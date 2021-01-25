Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 230,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.71. 5,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

