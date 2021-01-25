Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 88,694 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,430,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,439,000 after buying an additional 109,527 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,446,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,282,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

