RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 111850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

