Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post sales of $100.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.92 million and the highest is $112.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $446.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $498.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.88 million to $510.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $750.51 million, with estimates ranging from $677.13 million to $821.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.5% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.