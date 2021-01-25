Ruff Reaches Market Cap of $8.80 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $896,186.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

