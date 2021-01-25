Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.55

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 3311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

