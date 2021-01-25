Royal Bank of Canada Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

