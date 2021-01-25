Royal Bank of Canada Cuts B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.50

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

Get B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) alerts:

BTO opened at C$6.43 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.14.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.