Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €21.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.30 ($32.12).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €27.75 ($32.65) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €45.67 ($53.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

