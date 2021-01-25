Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $16.46 on Monday, hitting $1,909.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

