Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in KLA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in KLA by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.46 and its 200 day moving average is $223.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

