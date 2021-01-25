Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $9.37 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 116,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

