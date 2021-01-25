Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.58 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.19. 7,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,814. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day moving average is $230.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

