Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

IWD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

