Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 148,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$22.20 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.