Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 706 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $154.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $209.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

