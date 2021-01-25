Roth Capital Boosts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $25.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $21.50 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 31.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,326 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

