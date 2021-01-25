Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $129.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.09.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,789,000 after buying an additional 498,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.