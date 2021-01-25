Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

