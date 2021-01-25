Rollins (ROL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ROL opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

