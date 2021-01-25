Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,784. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $269.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.