Richard Upton Buys 28,000 Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,440 ($26,704.99).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Richard Upton purchased 102,000 shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £70,380 ($91,951.92).

Shares of LON UAI traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.99). 279,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,133. U and I Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £95.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.