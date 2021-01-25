Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

98.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 23.02 $61.98 million $1.23 40.39 National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 6.49 $3.98 million $1.54 23.62

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.29% 3.14% 2.10% National Storage Affiliates Trust 10.42% 3.72% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 4 5 0 2.56

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $34.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.62%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.