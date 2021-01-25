Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Drive Shack (DS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) in the last few weeks:
1/15/2021 – Drive Shack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.
1/14/2021 – Drive Shack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/5/2021 – Drive Shack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/4/2021 – Drive Shack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Estate related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York."
- 12/17/2020 – Drive Shack had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
