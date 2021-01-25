Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Drive Shack (DS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Drive Shack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

1/14/2021 – Drive Shack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

1/5/2021 – Drive Shack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

1/4/2021 – Drive Shack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

12/17/2020 – Drive Shack had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

