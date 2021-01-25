Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stifel Financial (SF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) recently:

1/15/2021 – Stifel Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

1/5/2021 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/5/2021 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Stifel Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $43.33 to $54.67.

Shares of SF stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 198,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after buying an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

