Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0375 on Top Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Request has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $37.46 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00757964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.74 or 0.04267427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.