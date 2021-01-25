Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTOKY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

RTOKY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 21,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

