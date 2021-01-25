Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RNSDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.