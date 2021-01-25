Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($0.67). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

RLMD stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,564,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

