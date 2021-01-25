Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Lessened by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $23,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.87. 5,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,493. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $135.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

