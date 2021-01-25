Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

RGA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.40. 2,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,843. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

