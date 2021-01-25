Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 42,867 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,867 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

