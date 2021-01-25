Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 335,955 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,955 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Aramark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,631. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

