Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 212,799 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 597,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,799 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $20,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

