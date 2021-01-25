Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 13,430 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $28,407,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

LITE traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.86. 1,805,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.