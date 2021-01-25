Reinhart Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $21,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.63. 2,915,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

