Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.99. 1,741,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.