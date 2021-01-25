Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $29.92 Million Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap accounts for about 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $29,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $600,039.00. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $40.18.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.