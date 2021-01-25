Regis Management CO LLC Has $22.93 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 535,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,777. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

