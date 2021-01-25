Regis Management CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 1.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.82. 22,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.