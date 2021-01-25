Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 70,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

