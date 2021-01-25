Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Veracity Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.94 on Monday, hitting $548.72. 46,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,226. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

