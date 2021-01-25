Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

REGN stock traded up $10.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.20. The company had a trading volume of 822,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

