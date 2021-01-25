Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,864.23 or 0.99752461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

