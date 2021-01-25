Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (ASC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON: ASC):
- 1/22/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
LON ASC traded up GBX 250.49 ($3.27) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,038.49 ($65.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,169. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,765.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,572. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12.
In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).
