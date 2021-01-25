Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (ASC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON: ASC):

1/22/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS Plc (ASC.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON ASC traded up GBX 250.49 ($3.27) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,038.49 ($65.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,169. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,765.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,572. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

