Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aphria (APHA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – Aphria was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

1/15/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.75 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $12.50 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

12/17/2020 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

