Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

